Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 856 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,438. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

