Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,640,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

