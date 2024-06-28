Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $304,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $236.84. 3,403,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.82. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

