Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,192 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 613,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 1,339,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

