Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,451 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

SCHP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 758,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,393. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

