Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,565 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.31. 704,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

