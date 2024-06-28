Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.21. 255,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,791. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $319.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

