Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,387 shares of company stock worth $151,174,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

CRM traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,972,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,788. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

