Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLTK. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Playtika from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

Get Playtika alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTK

Playtika Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.