Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Bank of America

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $338.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Pool Stock Down 1.5 %

POOL stock opened at $307.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.12. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $299.24 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 843,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Pool by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pool by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Pool by 0.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 395,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

