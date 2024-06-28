Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Down 81.6% in June

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BPOPM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

