Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Lowered to $103.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

Get Popular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPOP

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $86.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. Popular has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Popular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 64.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.