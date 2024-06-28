Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,717 AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $701,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at $116,000.

AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF Stock Down 20.8 %

AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,851. AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

About AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF

The Advisorshares Msos 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the daily total return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements. MSOX was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

