PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $545,541.15 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 24,409 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $545,541.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,661,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,134,927.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 29,740 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $664,094.20.

On Monday, June 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $843,285.78.

On Friday, May 24th, Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $103,047.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $461,214.00.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.39. 2,234,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

