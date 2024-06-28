Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 11.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 163,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Visa by 82.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 41,204 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:V opened at $268.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

