Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRME. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Prime Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $639.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

