Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Primerica were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $2,016,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,098,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.70. 12,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,079. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

