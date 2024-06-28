PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading 0.4% Higher

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRV.UN shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.05.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

