Procure Space ETF (UFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 28th

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0422 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Procure Space ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFO opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $32.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

