Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

SAP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $201.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.87.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

