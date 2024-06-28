Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $286.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.68. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

