Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HWM opened at $79.60 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

