ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UCYB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 1,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3057 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

