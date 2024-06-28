Proton Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $22.28 million and $420,401.65 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,080,875,180 coins and its circulating supply is 26,010,017,661 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

