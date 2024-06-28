Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.31. Approximately 161,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 926,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

