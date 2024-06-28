PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $381,960,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.39. 322,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

