Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO Sells $166,664.40 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $166,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $71,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Quest Resource Price Performance
Quest Resource stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.85.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
