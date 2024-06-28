Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QNRX

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QNRX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.