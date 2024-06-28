Radix (XRD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million

Radix (XRD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Radix has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $268.71 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,883,387,639 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,425,617 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

