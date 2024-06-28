Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) were down 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Rakuten Group Company Profile



Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

Featured Stories

