Raymond James Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

PENN stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 in the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

