RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Buys $194,345.00 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,124,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,836,737.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RMAX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.36. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.14 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RMAX. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 12.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

