Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 2.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. 3,023,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,362,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

