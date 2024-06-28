Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,170.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Argus from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,229.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,015.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $1,050.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $978.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $1,081.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

