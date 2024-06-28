Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $377,205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,909,000 after buying an additional 235,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,196,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,583. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

