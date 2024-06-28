Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,720. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

