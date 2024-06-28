Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,159,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $16.13. 79,787,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,115,968. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

