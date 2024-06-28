Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.65. 1,072,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.93 and a 200-day moving average of $337.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $380.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

