Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 152.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $47.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,961.50. 321,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,729. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,624.50 and a twelve month high of $4,040.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,759.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,623.63. The company has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

