Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,850 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,608,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,582. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.1686 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

