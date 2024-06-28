Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,038 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,321,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after buying an additional 1,216,522 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 1,159,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,335,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 1,027,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,278. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

