Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8,847 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Beazer Homes USA accounts for 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,403,000 after acquiring an additional 958,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 292,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BZH. StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $866.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

