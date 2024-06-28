Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ATI makes up 1.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ATI by 73.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in ATI by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 103,225.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ATI traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,824,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,075. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.