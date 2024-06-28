Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes $95,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 9,593,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,763. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.