Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

