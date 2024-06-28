Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.5 %

TER stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.29. 2,820,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,016. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

