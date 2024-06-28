Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68,005 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,343,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,103,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

