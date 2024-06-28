Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.64. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,000,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 453,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

