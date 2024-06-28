Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $247.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.76. 56,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,885. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $213.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,226,000 after buying an additional 104,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after buying an additional 142,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

