Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bowhead Specialty (BOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE: BOW) recently:

6/17/2024 – Bowhead Specialty is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Bowhead Specialty is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Bowhead Specialty is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Bowhead Specialty is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Bowhead Specialty is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

NYSE BOW traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $26.00. 47,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,593. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Insider Activity at Bowhead Specialty

In related news, CEO Stephen Jay Sills acquired 58,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David John Newman purchased 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Jay Sills acquired 58,824 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,839 shares of company stock worth $1,804,361.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

